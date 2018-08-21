Gardaí uncover cannabis growhouse after house fire near Offaly border

An investigation is ongoing after a suspected cannabis growhouse was uncovered in Roscrea on Monday evening.

Gardai from Roscrea were called to a house fire in the Grove Street area of the town at 5pm on Monday.

On arrival, a suspected growhouse was found and gardaí have told the Offaly Express that approximately 100 cannabis plants were discovered in the house.

The fire was brought under control and the scene was combed by gardaí.

According to gardaí, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.