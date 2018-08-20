Gardai issue appeal for information on two teenage girls missing from the Midlands

Gardaí in Athlone are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing teens Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes. They were reported missing to Gardaí on August 15.

Hannah (16) is described as 5ft 2’, with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5ft 4’, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners. Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.