Offaly will be represented in the Rose of Tralee televised final this week

While the Offaly Rose of Tralee Katie Kehoe was unlucky to miss out on a place in the live television final of the 2018 Rose of Tralee, the county will still be represented on stage with Daithi O'Se this week.

Ferbane's Rebecca Egan is the Dubai Rose for the 2018 International Rose of Tralee festival and she along with 31 others has made it through to the televised part of the event on Monday and Tuesday evening. Offaly's Jennifer Byrne was last year's winner and that was the first time the county had ever claimed the title.

The full list of those who have made the final is Abu Dhabi, Arizona, Boston & New England, Carlow, Chicago, Cork, Down, Dubai, Dublin, Florida, Germany, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, London, Mayo, Melbourne, Monaghan, New York, New Zealand, Newfoundland and Labrador, Perth, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, Waterford, Westmeath and Yorkshire.