Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, humid conditions will persist into the start of this week, but it will transition to cooler and fresher conditions later in the week.

The forecast for today (Sunday) is for a mostly dry today, with bright or sunny spells developing. Patchy rain and drizzle will return to the west and southwest later this afternoon and this evening. It will be humid with maximum temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east and southeast. It will be mostly cloudy and misty tonight, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending to all parts. Fog patches also with minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light west to southwest or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be mostly cloudy and misty, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be good dry intervals in many areas also with some bright sunny spells developing during the day, but a few showers will also occur. Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 Celsius, warmest in the east and south..

Remaining showers will become increasingly confined to northern and northeastern areas on Monday evening and it will be dry countrywide for a time on Monday night with clear spells. However cloud will thicken in the west and northwest with rain arriving before dawn in the coastal fringes of Connacht and west Ulster. Mist and fog patches will form in the light west to southwest breezes. Lows ranging 11 to 15 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cloudy in Connacht, Ulster and west Munster on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Generally dry conditions further south and east with some sunshine. Remaining humid with top temperatures ranging from around 18 degrees in the Atlantic coastal fringes to 24 degrees in parts of the south and east. Rain in the west and north could spread southeastwards on Tuesday night with cooler, clearer and less humid conditions establishing in the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees in the west and northwest, 12 to 15 degrees elsewhere

Wednesday will see a change for the west and northwest with brighter, fresher and sunnier conditions. Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will linger from overnight further south and east before clearing later in the day. Top temperatures ranging 15 to 20 degrees with light and variable breezes.

Met Eireann is forecasting that a cooler showery regime is likely to become established during Thursday and Friday. Some of the showers could be heavy with a risk of thundery downpours at times but there will be spells of sunshine too. Maximum temperatures dropping down into the mid to high teens, accompanied by some cooler nights.

Met Eireann says that present indications suggest it will still be cool on Saturday with further sunshine and showers, with perhaps milder but unsettled conditions on Sunday.