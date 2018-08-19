Met Eireann weather forecast for today

According to Met Eireann, it will cloudy and misty in many places at first today with occasional rain and drizzle, but bright or sunny intervals occurring too.

The national forecaster is expecting drier and brighter weather this afternoon with sunny spells developing more widely however patchy rain, drizzle and mist will return to the west and southwest this evening.

It will be humid, with top temperatures 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate westerly winds will become mainly light and variable later today.

Met Eireann says that it will be mostly cloudy and misty tonight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending to all parts. Humid with minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light southwest or variable breezes. Fog will affect some hills and coasts.