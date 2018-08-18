Offaly Rose misses out on TV appearance at Rose of Tralee

2018 Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe will not appear on the live show portion of this year's Rose of Tralee.

Judges have been with the 57 roses from all over the world during the Rose Tour but this weekend had to cut those numbers to 32.

The final 32 will be interviewed by Daithi O'Se live on RTE One television over the course of Monday and Tuesday night. The decision puts an end to Offaly's hopes of back-to-back crowns after Jennifer Byrne's win last year.

The Offaly Rose Centre took to social media on Saturday to express their pride in 2018 rose Katie Kehoe.

"Unfortunately our Katie Kehoe Offaly Rose will not be on the live shows this year," they said.

"Katie has had a great time in Tralee and will continue to wear the Offaly Rose sash with pride and represent us here in the centre and our little county."

"Katie will continue to enjoy the rest of the festival over the coming days. Thank you to everyone for all their support," they concluded.