Two men arrested as €50,000 worth of drugs seized in the Midlands

Two men were arrested when gardai discovered €50,000 worth of drugs in their car in Laois.

As part of an on going operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division a vehicle was stopped and searched near Abbeyleix, Laois, on Thursday, August 16 around 8:20pm.

During this search a quantity of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) to the value of €50,000 was recovered.

Two males in their 30's and 40's were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Criminal Justice Act.