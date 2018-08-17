Met Éireann issue 'Storm Ernesto' warning for Offaly

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Offaly as the remnants of Storm Ernesto approach Ireland.

The national forecaster issued the Status Yellow advisory for the entire country on Friday morning and warns of "high intensity rainfall over a relatively short period of time for many areas on Saturday night."

Met Éireann say the unusual weather event is associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto which is currntly tracking towards Ireland over the Atlantic.

Totals up to 20mm could occur quite widely with higher falls locally. The situation will continue to be monitored, Met Éireann told us.

The warning is valid from 8pm on Saturday evening, August 18 until 8am on Sunday morning, August 19.