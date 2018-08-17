Carol Nolan expresses concern over Offaly dental services

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has expressed concern over the lack of dental surgeons employed in Laois and Offaly in respect of the provision of services to primary school children.

Deputy Carol Nolan recently submitted a parliamentary question to ask the Minister for Health the number of dentists employed in Laois and Offaly and his plans to improve the service.

The HSE responded to the Deputy's question by stating that there are just 4 dental surgeons=2.8 WTE's in Laois and only 5 dental surgeons=2.8 WTE's in Offaly. Deputy Nolan stated that this clearly shows that there is a chronic shortage of dental surgeons in both counties and that, "there is an urgent need to recruit more dental surgeons in order to provide an adequate service to primary school children."

Deputy Nolan noted that, "the HSE had failed to outline any plans to improve this service and the response to her question merely stated that, "Community Health Organisation area 8 (CHO8) endeavour to provide the highest quality dental service to all children within available finite resources."

Deputy Nolan concluded by saying that, "the waiting lists for dental services for primary school children in both Laois and Offaly is growing by the day and said that it was appalling to have primary school children waiting for unacceptably long periods of time for reviews and essential, basic dental check-ups."

Deputy Nolan stated that she had been made aware of several cases in both Laois and Offaly where children who were due for a review in 6th class were not reviewed until 2nd and 3rd year in post-primary school and that in some of these particular cases, the lack of a review being carried out has left the children with dental problems requiring surgical intervention.

"Such problems could have been prevented had there been earlier intervention," she said.

Deputy Nolan called on the Minister for Health to intervene and to ensure that there is increased recruitment of dental surgeons in Laois and Offaly to provide dental services to primary schoolchildren.