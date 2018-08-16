Man killed in overnight crash in the Midlands

A 27-year-old man has died following a road crash in the Midlands.

Gardai in Mullingar are investigating the fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Castlepollard to Collinstown Rd R395 on August 15.

The collision occurred at Deerpark, Bratty, approximately 1.5 miles from Castlepollard, sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm on the Wednesday

The car hit a ditch and ended up in a field. A man (27), who was an occupant of the car, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional hospital.

A female occupant (18) was seriously injured and also taken to Mullingar Regional hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, to anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10pm and 11.20pm on the 15th or anyone with any information to contact them in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It has not yet been established which of the occupants were driving the car at the time, according to Gardai.