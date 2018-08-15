Almost 900 receive Leaving Certificate results in Offaly

866 students have received their Leaving Cert results today with the numbers made up of 420 girls and 446 boys across the county.

Overall, 57,149 students sat their Leaving Certificate exams in 2018. Of the candidates who sat Leaving Certificate examinations this year, 54,440 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme, of which 13,368 (24.5%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme. A further 2,709 (4.7%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate

Applied Programme.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has today congratulated and wished well for the future the candidates who sat the Leaving Certificate examination in 2018.

The statements of provisional results of this year’s examinations are available in schools today. From midday, students who are not in a position to collect their results in person from their school can access them through the SEC’s internet results service.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates receiving results today can find detailed information about viewing their scripts and appealing their results in the 2018 Candidate Information Booklet which they received before the examinations commenced. This booklet, also available from www.examinations.ie, explains the marking, viewing and appeals and post-appeals processes in an accessible question and answer format.

Candidates should adhere to the instructions provided in order to ensure that they lodge valid requests for viewing marked scripts and appealing results.

