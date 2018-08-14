Offaly people pay one of the lowest amounts of income tax in the country

A new survey from Taxback.com has ranked Offaly in 19th position when it comes to the amount paid per household in terms of income tax.

Using CSO figures, Taxback.com produced a “league table” of income tax per household per county, showing Offaly pays an average of €12,764 in income tax per household, less than fellow midland counties Westmeath and Laois, and over €8,000 than neighbouring Kildare, which largely serves the Dublin jobs market.

PICTURED: The income tax league table produced by Taxback.com

As a nation we would broadly be in favour of the introduction of a Wealth Tax, as evidenced by the results of the latest instalment of the Taxback.com Taxpayer Sentiment Survey Series 2018. The leading tax refund specialists asked 1,700 taxpayers throughout the country for their views on taxing public wealth.

The survey uncovered that a “landslide” 65% agreed a new tax on accumulated wealth should be imposed. 61% of respondents concurred that a new higher ‘third’ rate of Income Tax should be introduced to gather additional taxes from those on larger incomes.

Commenting on the findings, Barry Flanagan, Tax Director at Taxback.com said: “I’m sure many people will be surprised that support for a wealth tax amongst taxpayers is so high. After all, 65% pretty much constitutes a landslide. However, the results come with a caveat; when asked if they themselves would be prepared to pay more tax if it resulted in better public services 72% said they wouldn’t – either because they think they pay enough already or they think that it won’t result in better public services."

"The most recent statistics from CSO show that in terms of the average working household, the estimated average tax paid per household in Offaly 1 year (2015) was €12,764. My sense would be that most of these households believe that they contribute enough already.”

When asked which assets should be taxed – and how often the tax should be due – a strong majority of the Taxback.com survey respondents favoured taxing land (69%), property (57%) and shares (56%), with 61% in favour of imposing a wealth tax on an annual basis. There was little support for further taxes on pensions (14%) or more personal items like cars (26%) and jewellery (16%).

“The recent increase in property prices has meant that those who are on the ladder are seeing their net worth grow by 11% a year. In 2015, statistics from economist David McWilliams revealed that wealth is highly concentrated in this country – with 73% of the country’s wealth is owned by the most affluent 20%. It doesn’t matter if it’s those with high income or those with accumulated wealth that have already been taxed – our survey has indicated that two thirds of people want to tax it again," Flanagan commented.

Balancing that, the top 1% of earners paid almost 25% of the income tax collected. The top 6% of income earners – those households with income over €100,000 per year - paid a staggering €11 billion in income tax in 2017. This figure is over half of the record high total of €22 Billion that was collected.

Experts at Taxback.com say that whether a tax on the wealthy will ever actually come to fruition in Ireland remains to be seen. Last year the former Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, said in the Dáil, “In order to estimate the potential revenue from a wealth tax, it is necessary to identify the wealth held by individuals. As there is currently no such wealth tax in operation in Ireland, the Department understands that the Revenue Commissioners have no basis or requirement to compile the data needed to produce estimates in relation to a potential wealth tax.”

Mr Flanagan concluded “Perhaps it’s time we started this debate in earnest and start to compile the data."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.