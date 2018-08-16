Fourteen apartments for sale as one lot in Offaly development

Fourteen apartments in a 33 apartment block in Edenderry are on the market for €1.25 million in one lot. That works out at just under €90,000 per apartment.

The apartments are located in Downshire Place which is centrally located across the road from Edenderry Shopping Centre and Dunnes Stores.

All 14 apartments have underground parking locked behind electronic gates. Each apartment is comprised of an entrance hall, two bedrooms, one of which is en suite, one separate bathroom, kitchen and a living room.

All the bedrooms are fitted with wardrobes and the kitchens are fitted with oven, hob, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

The en suite is partly tiled with a wash hand basin and shower, and the other bathroom is also partly tiled with a wash hand basin and bath with shower attachment

