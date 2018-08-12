Met Eireann weather forecast for the week

According to Met Eireann, there will be plenty of rain and showers around throughout the course of the coming week.

Showery rain today (Sunday) will die out overnight and clear spells will develop. It will become less humid overnight as a light to moderate west to northwest breezes develops. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Monday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will see increasing cloud with outbreaks of rain and drizzle through Connacht, Ulster and west Munster. Many eastern counties will remain dry for the day. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in southwest breezes.

Heavy rain will spread eastwards though the morning on Wednesday with rain breaking up into showers for the afternoon and evening.

Currently Met Eireann is expecting Thursday to be a fresh day with blustery westerly winds. Good sunshine for the morning but showers becoming widespread and heavy in the afternoon. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees.

Friday will be a windy day with outbreaks of rain.