Weather forecast for the Tullamore Show
According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there is a mixed day ahead on the weather front for the Tullamore Show.
The national forecaster is expecting Sunday to be a humid day with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy in the afternoon.
They'll gradually die out through the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with light breezes.
