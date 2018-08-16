Education costs 'driving parents into the arms of banks and money-lenders'

RENUA Ireland leader Cllr John Leahy has called for a 'forensic Departmental led audit of expenses for parent’s expenditure in primary and secondary school pupils'.

The Offaly County Councillor has expressed his concern that parents may struggle to pay for education.

"Parents are being driven into the arms of banks and money-lenders every year because of our ‘free education system’," he commented.

He believes that to cut down on costs, the Department of Education should perform and audit which should include after school care, books, uniforms, school transport and I-Pads.

"The current situation where working parents who may also have to pay for after school costs are borrowing up to a €1,000 to get their children back to school is unsustainable and immoral. It is time that real reductions were made in the price of books via the introduction of a book rental scheme and generic uniforms."

He concluded by saying that he believes that going back to school should be a time of excitement but instead it is a time that parents worry about whether they can afford to buy to new school shoes or if they need to sacrifice other are's to pay for school. Cllr Leahy stated that the government needed to reduce school costs by at least 50%.