REVEALED: The best selling 182 cars in Ireland in July 2018

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have revealed the best selling cars in Ireland this July with the introduction of the 182 reg number.

The most registered brand was Volkswagen selling 2,833 units with a market share of 10.5%. Toyota came in second selling 2,736 with a market share of 10.2%. They were followed by Hyundai, Ford and then Nissan. This year 22 Tesla cars were sold which is a big rise from last years two.

The best selling model was the Hyundai Tuscon, selling 880 units nationwide. Coming in second was the Ford Focus which sold 832 units closely followed by the Volkswagen Golf, then the Nissan QASHQAI and fifth the Toyota Yaris. There was also one Smart Forfour registered.

Grey was the most popular colour for cars this July by far as the next closest colour, black, has less than half the registered new cars that grey has. White comes in third after that is blue and red/maroon is in fifth There was also two purple and grey cars registered this year.

Automatic cars have seen a 16.3% increase from last year while manual cars have actually seen a drop of 7.9%. This means that automatic cars had a market share of 24.55% while manual has a market share of 75.45%.

Diesel cars are still the most registered cars but they have dropped by 21.3% from last year. Petrol comes in second and it has increased by 21.3% from last year. Electric cars have seen a large increase of 246% from last year as the number of registered cars has risen from 111 to 384.

Hatchbacks have been the most popular car body type this year with a market share of 34.3%. Coming second in body type are minivans with a market share of 28.9% followed up by jeep, saloon and finally estate.