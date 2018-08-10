REVEALED: The best selling 182 cars in Offaly in July

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have revealed the best selling cars in Offaly this year. Registrations of new cars were up from last year by 11.7%.

Toyota claimed bestselling brand in Offaly by having a 3.5% increase from last year. In total Toyota had a 17.6% market share. However Hyundai,which was the second highest selling brand this year, could swoop in next year as it had a 39.3% increase in sales this year bringing it to 11.6% market share. In third was Renault followed by Nissan and then Kia.

The most popular colour this year was grey followed by maroon which had half as many units sold. White followed close coming third just ahead of blue and then in fifth was black. There was also four green cars sold in Offaly this year compared to last years one.

The bestselling model was also taken by the Toyota Yaris closely followed by the Toyota C-HR which had an increase of 62% in sales this year. Next up was the Nissan QASHQAI with the Renault Megane coming in close fourth and the Kia Sportage coming fifth.

More people have been buying automatics this year as they have had a 77.8% increase while only a few manual cars were sold with an increase of 2.7%.

The most popular engine type sold this year by far were diesel engines, petrol followed second with less than half of what diesel sold.Petrol electric engines saw a massive 161.5% increase from last year.But there was also 2 fully electric cars sold this year.