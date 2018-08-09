Four Offaly organisations named as winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Four Offaly organisations named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards

The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing the Offaly winners. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

The Offaly winners are:

Sport: Edenderry GAA

Founded in 1891, Edenderry GAA Club plays a central role in the sporting, social and cultural life of the town. Good Causes funding supported an ambitious strategic plan to help the club meet the demands of its changing environment, including providing more playing facilities.

Heritage: Birdwatch Ireland

BirdWatch Ireland is dedicated to the conservation of Ireland's birds and biodiversity. Good Causes funding supported its 'Saving Ireland's Swifts' project which involved developing a network of Swift volunteers across Ireland, including Offaly, to undertake a detailed survey of the bird species.

Community: North Offaly Community Development Network

This is a network of 15 local communities in North Offaly providing a range of services for older and vulnerable people in the community. Good Causes funding has provided supports to older people to allow them live in their own homes and community for as long as possible.

Youth: Acorn Youth Project

Acord Youth Project is a Garda Youth Diversion Project working with at risk young people in Offaly and the Midlands. Good Causes funding helped support an allotment project which, combined with mindfulness techniques, helped young people become grounded and instilled in them a sense of balance and harmony.

These winners will represent Offaly in the Midlands Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on November 3.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Judging panel, concluded “The competition is fierce in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. The standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the County Winners and look forward to seeing Offaly competing in the Regional Finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000. The full list of County Winners can be found at www.lottery.ie/ goodcausesawards.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games – or over €619,000 per day – goes back to Good Causes all over the country in the areas of Sports, Arts, Culture, Heritage, Community, Health, Youth and the Irish Language. Last year alone more than €226 million was raised by players of National Lottery games for such Good Causes