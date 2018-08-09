Garda injured after being dragged by runaway car in the Midlands

A man in his 20s has been charged with dangerous driving and is due in court following an incident where a garda was injured.

It's understood a uniformed garda based in Abbeyleix was injured when the man drove away while talking to gardai at the roadside.

The garda was dragged along by the car after trying to take the keys out of the ignition and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in Ballacolla, Co. Laois on Saturday, August 4 around 8pm.

The man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Abbeyleix Garda Station and later released on bail.

He is due to appear in court on September 6.