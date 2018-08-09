WATCH: Offaly car dealership hits the target again with latest promotional video

Will Agent Burke make it on time?

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The team at Colton Motors in Tullamore have hit the target again with their latest promotional video.

This time Agent Burke is trying to make it to Colton Motors before their incredible scrappage offer ends. 

We can confirm that no sale people were injured in the making of this video......  although the stained white shirt could not be saved.....

