Gardaí rush to scene as truck collides with lorry in Offaly

Gardaí are working to clear a busy Offaly commuter route this evening following a two-vehicle collision.

A truck and a lorry were involved in a collision shortly after 3pm on the Daingean to Ballinagar road, with eye witnesses saying the lorry ended up in the ditch on the road.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene quickly but no serious injuries are reported.

It's understood gardaí are telling people to avoid the route if possible, although it is expected to re-open within the hour.

Motorists are told to continue to exercise caution if approaching the area.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.