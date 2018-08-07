'Essential Maintenance' causing disruption to water supplies in Offaly

Completion time for the completion of essential maintenance work on the water supply in Edenderry has been extended.

It was initially planned that these works would be finished by midday but they will now be finishing at 6pm.

Irish Water states that reservoir works may cause supply disruptions to Blundell Wood, Killane Heights. Francis Street and surrounding areas in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply, quote this unique alert reference number: OFF024913. You can contact Irish Water by using the following link www.water.ie/contact-us/