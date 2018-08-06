Gardai searching for missing teenage girl last seen in Offaly

UPDATE: Missng girl located

Gardai are trying to trace 15 year old Keyleigh Loren who is from Kildangan, Co Kildare and who was last seen in Geashill, Co. Offally at 8.45pm on Sunday, August 5.

Keyleigh is described as 5' 3'', of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí believe Keyleigh may be in the Portlaoise area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda Station.