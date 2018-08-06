All systems go for this year's Tullamore Show

One of Ireland largest agricultural events, the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Irelands Premier Show is attended by up to 60,000, including national and international visitors on Sunday, August 12.

The programme of the show has competitions as it core element which includes the Crème de la crème of Irish livestock. It provides an opportunity for an authentic cultural experience, where the atmosphere and networking is unique.

Held on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate, just outside Tullamore, the event has grown from humble beginnings to an annual institution primarily on the back of hard work of 650 volunteers. The tented village and pavilions cover an area of 400,000sq.ft. and 20,000 free car parking spaces. Almost 6km of trackway has been laid on site to help the ease of movement on site for traders and visitors alike.

In the FBD National Livestock competitions, hundreds of cattle compete for the coveted Gold Medals. With 700 trade exhibitors and numerous sideshow providing something for nearly all interests, it can be truly described as the ultimate country lifestyle showcase.

Entertainment, artisan food stalls, cookery demonstrations, craft, fashion shows, rare breed animals, inventions, photography, farm skills, equestrian, dog show, great vintage machinery show, pet corner, live music with Declan Nerney & his band with many more supporting acts and kids area – something for all the family. The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock really is the show with something for everyone.

The amazing book, the inside story of Irelands Premier Show will be available to buy at the Show. It contains hundreds of stories and thousands of pictures and events that are all part of the history of the show. The book focuses on the reality of show life, empathising community spirit at its best. The inside story of Irelands Premier Show and it’s 25-year history will be on sale at the Tullamore Show.

Agriculture was originally the Show’s main focus but this has broadened considerably over the year to adapt to Ireland’s changing culture. However, Tullamore Show still promotes an enhanced awareness and positive appreciation of our heritage, traditions and way of life. The Show promises to be the best on record with many new elements and features.

Highlights in the dairy section this year features 4 championship in the Jersey, Shorthorn and Holstein Friesian breeds. Young people will have the opportunity of competing in 6 showmanship classes, which should cater for all ages and interests.

The pedigree cattle section will have 200 classes, for no less than 13 breeds, while it being the National Show for the Limousine, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental Societies.

The commercial cattle section will operate in two rings to facilitate the 28 classes, carrying a prize fund of almost €20,000. All the regular classes will feature in the commercial programme with one of the new elements being the BlondeD’Aquitaine Golden Heifer Championship, where the heifer chosen as the overall champion will be purchased by the Blond D’Aquitaine Society for €3,000 on the day, so owners must be prepared to sell the animal.

The sheep section will have 14 breeds involved, in addition to the young handler competition. The classes for the Lleyn breed will feature as their All Ireland this year.

Alpacas will feature in the competitive element of the FBD National Livestock Show, with in being the National Fleece Show for Alpacas, but there will be displays of alpaca animals for people to see and learn about them. There will even be demonstrations of shearing the alpaca.

Pigs section will be fun as it has planned to have pig agility show taking place throughout the day, when spectators will be invited to compete with their friends. There also 10 competitive classes, 5 classes for traditional breeds and 5 classes for modern breeds. Champion and Reserve Champion from each section will compete for the Pig of the Year.

Horses section – full line up of competitive breeds from Irish Draft, Connemara, Clydesdales, Working Hunters, Non-Thoroughbred Young Stock to Mare and Foal plus Miniature horses in hand. A special interest for the young is the Pony section – Pony Club, Lead rein pony, Ridden pony etc.

In total there will be over 1,000 exhibitor competitions for a massive prize fund of €175,000.

The show is on Sunday, August 12 and the showgrounds are open from 8.30am for visitors and will have 20,000 free car spaces. We advise you to come early and have a full day at the show with six catering villages, restaurants, bands, a pub and the big screen for all the matches. There will be childrens entertainment all day.