Offaly man picks up his cheque for €500,000 after Euromillions Plus win

A young man from Offaly is €500,000 richer today after he collected a cheque from National Lottery headquarters after he won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Friday, July 20.

The lucky Offaly man became the 17th EuroMillions Plus top prize winner in Ireland in 2018 and he plans to use his fortune to set himself up for life.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Mangan’s Filling Station in Edenderry, Co. Offaly and despite news of the EuroMillions win gripping Edenderry town for the past two weeks, the winner was completely oblivious to the fact that he had the golden ticket tucked away in his car.

“I hadn’t a clue that I had the winning ticket until yesterday when somebody mentioned to me that the prize was sold locally. I bought the ticket over two weeks ago and I folded it up into the sun visor in my car and there it stayed until yesterday when I checked it! I still can’t believe that I'm the winner and I don’t think it’ll properly sink in until the cheque has cleared in my bank account.”

The shocked winner, who wishes to keep his win secret, admitted that he still hadn’t fully processed the win but he would treat himself to a new car to make the win real before making plans for his long-term future.

“I’ve only had a day to take all of this in so to make this win real to me I’m going to splash out on a new car in the next few days. €500,000 is a massive amount of money so I need to get some financial plans in place so that it will have a long lasting benefit for me in the long-run,” he added.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that one lucky EuroMillions player in Ireland will become an instant millionaire tonight thanks to the special EuroMillions “Ireland Only Raffle” draw.

Not only will the raffle see the creation of an instant millionaire in Ireland, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of winning the sizzling EuroMillions jackpot worth a mega €70 million (estimated).

To be in with a chance to win this €1 million, and to go even better and scoop the mind-blowing €70 million EuroMillions jackpot play EuroMillions in-store, online or using the National Lottery App. Play tonight before 7:30pm for your chance to win.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. In 2017 alone, the National Lottery raised over €225 million for such good causes.