Offaly man to take on unique cycling challenge for local charity

Ger Kane, a well know local cyclist, is going to attempt a very adventurous cycling challenge on August 11.

He is going to cycle the distance to Carrantuohill while simultaneously climbing the height of Carrantuohill without leaving Croghan, Famous for its hill and the discovery of the bog body “Old Croghan Man”. Ger is doing 27 laps of an 8.9km circuit of Croghan passing where old Croghan man was discovered in 2003.

Ger has chosen Special Olympics Tullamore/North Offaly sports club as benefactors. The club covers Tullamore, all of North Offaly and parts of Laois and Westmeath

The orgainsers are looking for your support for the “Old Croghan Bogman Cycle”. They are asking businesses and clubs to sponsor a lap or fill a sponsorship card. By doing so you are giving your support to this very worthy local club which gives so many athletes with learning difficulties an opportunity participate in games and social activities otherwise denied to them. The clubhave a membership of over 70 athletes plus many volunteers in our club. Your support will be much appreciated.

Ger will start his journey at 7am on Saturday, August 11 from Croghan Community Centre and Ger, with a few rest periods, will hope to have completed the 27 laps in about eight hours.

Tea and beverages will be served all day in the Community Centre and those willing to do a few laps can catch up with Ger at any time through the day. The organisers would love to see the locals come out and give all the riders through the day their support.

If you would like to sponsor a lap or take a sponsorship card please contact Ger 087 9282114, Shiela 0876509424, Laz 086 6778807 or Jody 086 2937036.