UPDATE: Suspected illegal immigrants still on the run in Midlands after jumping from lorry

Five men who ran into the countryside in the midlands after being discovered hiding in a truck yesterday evening, are still not found. The men are thought to be illegal immigrants.

This morning, Friday August 3, Gardaí have confirmed that the five men have not been located. The incident happened in the Straboe/The Rock rural area in Laois less than five miles from the Offaly border.

The men were found when the driver opened the back of his truck at about 6.50pm, and they jumped and ran.

Gardaí were alerted and a search of the area went on for several hours, backed up by a Garda helicopter.

No further search is planned. The incident is still under investigation.

The Offaly Express has learned that the truck was returning from France through Rosslare Port.

There is no description given of the five, but anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.