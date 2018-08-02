Suspicious traders reported calling to Offaly houses

Gardaí in Offaly have reiterated a warning for residents to be vigilant for suspicious traders after reports of callers to houses in the north of the county today, Thursday, August 2.

Two different vans offering furniture have been spotted in a number of locations in the greater Edenderry area, prompting gardaí into the warning.

The men are travelling in northern registered and Republic of Ireland registered vans and are being described as suspicious by residents.

One report suggested the four to five men were "looking around" the yard of an elderly woman in Rhode on Thursday afternoon.

Another group approached the door of an elderly Edenderry resident with a piece of furniture that the resident had not ordered and had showed no interest in. Similar activity has been reported in Clonbullogue.

People are being told "not to engage" with the men, while gardaí have repeated their calls for people to use only reputable tradespeople. Sightings are to be reported to local garda stations.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

