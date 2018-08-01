Offaly man's genius idea is going to fight world hunger

A 23-year-old man from Geashill is about to launch a genius new loyalty card that will tackle the issue of world hunger.

Former Colaiste Choilm student and current Google employee, Conor Leen, has developed Stampify, a loyalty card programme in partnership with various companies. It is set to launch next month in Dublin.

Stampify is a social initiative that allows users to fight world hunger, by completing a Stampify loyalty card with loyalty stamps from participating businesses. "Essentially, it's a loyalty card for charity," Conor said.

Here's how Stampify works:

1. Users pick up a Stampify card from any partner business

2. Users complete the card by mixing and matching loyalty stamps from partners

3. Users return a completed Stampify card to any partner, and they will donate the cost of a meal to international aid charity World Vision.

World Vision works to implement programmes around community development, emergency relief and promotion of justice.

World Vision Ireland has an active partnership with eight Area Development Programmes (ADPs) across Mauritania, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Swaziland.

The team are currently working to develop a prototype app in partnership with the Digital Skills Academy. "Our goal is to launch this app before the end of 2019, which will create a digital loyalty card," Conor said.

Stampify has the world in its sights, saying, that "along with our international charity World Vision, we intend to grow Stampify to other countries, so we can raise as much money as possible for those who need it the most."

Stampify recently received an award and funding from the Local Enterprise Office in Offaly for the idea, and are preparing to launch in Dublin on September 1.

