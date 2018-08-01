'Essential repair works' knock water supply in North Offaly

Irish Water has indicated that water supply is affected in North Offaly today as repair works takeplace.

They have said essential pump repair works are taking place between Rhode in Edenderry and that water supply may be affected in households in both areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6pm on 1 August. It follows the repair of a burst water main in Edenderry on Tuesday which affected supply in the town.

Works there were completed on Wednesday morning when water supply was resumed. It may take a number of hours to return fully in some areas.

Regarding the pump repair works in Rhode, Irish Water has said that if you need to contact them about supply, please quote this unique alert reference number: OFF024797.

