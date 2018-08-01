Offaly motorist facing fine for illegally tinted car windows

An Offaly motorist is facing a fine after being stopped by the Offaly Roads Policing Unit for having illegally tinted windows.

The legal level for tinting is 65% but the car in question had a front window tint of 34.6% while the side windows were tinted to 19.1%

An Garda Siochana posted it on Twitter where one person questioned if the offence required a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to which the Gardai replied, "If you were the cyclists or motorcyclists or pedestrian that the driver failed to see because of the tint on car window you would shout loudly for garda action."