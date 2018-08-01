Massive blow for Tullamore as 65 jobs to go at long established company

Tullamore has been dealt a major jobs blow with the news 65 employees in a company that has been based in the town for almost 30 years are to lose their jobs.

Sennheiser has a long association with Tullamore and was originally based in Spollanstown before moving to the Sragh Industrial Estate.

The company is to continue with the manufacturing of certain components in the factory in Tullamore but the assembly of headphones and speakers will be moved to a other facilities outside of Ireland. The redundancies will happen on a phased basis over the coming year.

Speaking about the impending job losses, a SIPTU Spokesperson told the Offaly Express, “A decision was made by the senior management of Sennheiser, which is headquartered in Germany, to relocate the majority of the work carried out in its Tullamore production facility to Romania. The majority of workers in the facility are to be made redundant in stages which are expected to commence in late Autumn 2018 and conclude in the summer of 2019.

“Discussions with the company on a redundancy package for the workers affected are currently ongoing with a Labour Court hearing on the issue set for September 4. Company and union representatives are expected to attend this meeting.”