Burst main causing water outage in Offaly

A burst water main is causing water disruption in the greater Edenderry area today, July 31.



Supply is affected due to repairs taking place on a burst water main to Clonmore, Jonestown, Kinnefad, Edenderry and surrounding areas.

Irish Water says works are ongoing at the site and they have given an estimated completion time of 6pm this evening, July 31.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: OFF024760.

