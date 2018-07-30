Witnesses to Offaly machete attack threatened with 'bullet' over Garda statements

An Offaly man jailed for attacking his neighbour with a machete has lost an appeal against his conviction in which witnesses were allegedly told they’d get ‘a bullet’ if they didn’t withdraw their garda statements.

Stephen O’Reilly (30), with an address at Marian Square, Clara, Co Offaly, was unanimously found guilty of two assaults, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of producing an article at his next-door neighbour’s address on May 7, 2016. He had denied all charges.

O’Reilly was sentenced to seven years imprisonment with the final two suspended by Judge Keenan Johnson at Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court on February 8, 2017.

He lost an appeal against his conviction on Monday, July 30 with the Court of Appeal holding that Section 16 of the Criminal Justice Act - which allows for the admission of statements where the witness involved denies making the statement, or gave evidence in court which was inconsistent with the statement - was “specifically designed for this type of situation".

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Mr Justice John Hedigan said two men drove to the home of Adam Doherty on the day in question to drop some tobacco in for him.

On exiting Mr Doherty's house, one of the men was met by a man holding a knife. He ran back inside where both he and Mr Doherty held the front door while it was kicked and pushed from the outside.

Gardaí arrived and were informed by Mr Doherty that O'Reilly, who lived next door, had been involved in the attack. O’Reilly was initially not co-operative. A regional support unit was summoned and he was arrested after being disabled by a taser gun.

Mr Doherty made a statement on the night of the incident telling gardaí that “the lad from next door (O’Reilly)” approached him, pulled a "machete" out of his trousers and was waving it around.

However, Mr Doherty subsequently withdrew his statement saying he had since seen a "lad" walking around Athlone and was 100% sure that he was the man with the knife that night, and not Stephen O’Reilly. The two other men, who were unable to identify who approached them but indicated they would recognise him if they saw him again, also both withdrew their initial statements.

Garda Andrew Dolan gave evidence that all three witnesses alleged that they'd been "threatened with 'a bullet'" if they did not withdraw their statements against O’Reilly and the prosecution sought to admit their initial statements under Section 16 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. All three witnesses denied ever making any such allegations - that they had been threatened with ‘a bullet’.

Mr Justice Hedigan said the trial judge conducted an appropriate hearing to ascertain the existence of an inconsistency between the evidence given by Mr Doherty in court and his previous statement. He considered issues of reliability, Mr Doherty’s explanation for withdrawing his statement, fairness, the interests of justice and necessity.

He said the trial judge was "clearly unimpressed" and “did not believe” Mr Doherty's explanation of why he withdrew his identification. There were ample grounds for his finding, Mr Justice Hedigan said, and there was no unfairness involved in invoking Section 16 "which is a provision specifically designed for this type of situation”.

He said Mr Doherty made his initial statement shortly after the incident. He had named O'Reilly who had been in his neighbour for three or four weeks and he gave a vivid description of him.

He said the trial judge found the witnesses had been subjected to intimidation and that Mr Doherty's testimony was inconsistent with his initial statement. It was determined that his initial statement was voluntary, made under caution and signed.

Mr Justice Hedigan, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the three-judge court found no error in the trial judge’s decision on the Section 16 application. The appeal was therefore dismissed.