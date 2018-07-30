'Emergency calls only' - Frustration at boiling point in Edenderry over eir network issues

eir mobile network customers in Edenderry have felt like an uncontactable Amazonian tribe for the last six weeks as signal issues persist across the town.

Customers have reported experiencing huge service issues with little or no reception since the middle of June, causing widespread frustration. Unrest has been expressed by people using their phones for both personal and business purposes.

A discussion on the issue on the Republic of Edenderry community page on Facebook on July 23 generated 128 comments, reaching thousands on the social network.

The discussion generated huge anger with one person describing the problem as a "nightmare" with another saying it was "beyond ridiculous at this stage."

"To think that it's been five weeks or so since we've had proper signal and it would appear to be getting worse to having absolutely zero signal in the last few days," they added.

Another said, "How can people conduct their business when the phone cuts off every few seconds and they don't receive incoming calls."



A locally based taxi driver echoed these frustrations, saying he needs the mobile network to take calls for fares and to use the various taxi apps used to generate business. "Give me a break," he fumed regarding the loss of service.

Numerous customers reported unsatisfactory interactions with eir regarding the issue and its possible resolution, while many more reported changing networks as a result of the protracted service outage.

Speaking to the Offaly Express on Monday, July 30, a spokesperson for eir said, "We are aware of a service issue in the Edenderry area; our engineering team is working to resolve it as a priority." It's understood the issue is with a mast in Edenderry.

When pushed on the nature of the issue, they said, "it is complex," going on to explain that "before restorative work can commence a team must insulate live voltage cables which present a risk to those working in that area."

"That work has been scheduled," they added. eir did not give a timeframe as to when these works will be completed and the service resumed.

They concluded by saying, "We apologise to customers who may have been affected and we will continue to monitor the issue."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.