Man accused of killing Offaly musician goes on trial today

A man is due to stand trial over the next five days over the death of 38-year-old Birr native William Corrigan in a UK road crash.

William Corrigan died having been struck by a stolen car in Bedford in February of this year.

The loving father, husband, son and brother died at the scene. The car that struck the Offaly native reportedly left the scene, but the driver was later apprehended by police.

38-year-old accused, a Carl Lawrence from Bedford, was charged with five offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated taking of vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving without insurance of a license.

Mr Corrigan had been living in the UK for a number of years and was widely known as a truly gifted banjo player. Such was his talent, he was nicknamed, Willie 'The Fingers' Corrigan.

Many tributes were paid at the time of his death from his friends and loving family. The trial of Mr Lawrence is expected to last five days.

