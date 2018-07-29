Offaly gardai issue warning to people carrying cash

Laois-Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt. Graham Kavanagh has issued a warning to those handling cash following a number of recent incidents.

There have been a few thefts of substantial sums of cash in the region, Sgt Kavanagh said.

He issued the following warning to people:

"When attending financial institutions and withdrawing monies be cognizant that there may be people watching your movements and will attempt to steal this money."

"If you have to withdraw monies then go straight to the place or person you are giving cash to. Consider electronic payments too. Do not ever leave cash in your vehicle," he concluded.