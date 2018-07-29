Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, we are in for some unsettled weather in the coming days although the weather looks set to improve again by the weekend.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly dry with clear spells over the eastern half of the country early on Sunday night but showery rain will push into the west and spread eastwards overnight with some heavy bursts likely. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwesterly breeze.

Monday will be a similar day ti today with overnight showery rain clearing in the morning to scattered showers and sunny spells. Some of the showers could turn heavy, especially in the west and north. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate breeze.

Showers will continue in the west and north on Monday night and later in the night cloud will increase from the west with showers merging possibly into longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures will stay around 9 to 12 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a breezy day with fresh and gusty south to southwesterly winds. There will be scattered showers, more frequent or heavy in parts of the west and northwest. Top temperatures will be around 16 to 20 degrees. Tuesday night will become mostly dry with showers becoming isolated and mainly affecting the west and northwest.

It will be somewhat cloudier on Wednesday as a spell of showery rain tracks over the country in a moderate southerly breeze. Top temperatures will reach the high teens to low twenties.

The showery rain will clear later on Wednesday night and Thursday will be a warm day with scattered showers and sunny spells.

The national forecaster says from Friday onwards, high pressure is likely to build over Ireland and it will be mostly dry with just the odd shower. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low twenties in just light variable breezes.