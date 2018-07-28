Offaly's Charlie 'showing signs of improvement' with UK treatment

The mother of an Offaly boy undergoing chemotherapy in the UK has said he is showing signs of improvement.

Charlie started the treatment last week having been diagnosed with a rare form of the disease.

Charlie came to prominence last year ehen is mother Helen Lynch appealed for support to help her get him to the UK for a liver transplant before his cancer diagnosis.

He had undergone a seemingly successful liver transplant in March but was readmitted to hospital in May.

He was placed on life support last week as he had trouble with his lungs and kidneys.

Now, Helen Lynch has said, "Charlie has started showing signs of improvement since he started chemo."

"His chest is doing a lot better he's being weaned down on life support."

"My boy is fighting this all the way, my champ. He still has along way to go but please god he will get there," she added.

Charlie will continue his treatment at King's Hospital in the UK.