Gardai are at the scene of a serious crash on the N52 at Durrow on the outskirts of Tullamore this Friday evening.

There are reports of queues of 3km both ways now on the N52 approaching the crash.

Gardai were alerted at approximately 4.30pm and are now at the scene.

The tailbacks are affecting motorists between Tullamore and Kilbeggan.

Gardaí remain at the scene and are advising people to avoid the route.