Residents warned to watch out for suspicious van in Offaly

Offaly gardaí have issued an alert about a suspicious vehicle in the Offaly countryside.

The community alert, sent to resident on Friday, July 27, warns of a silver Hiace van with an 09-LH registration calling to houses in the Shannonbridge area of the county.

The alert tells people to "be wary" as the occupiers of the van are thought to be selling tools, arousing the suspicion of local gardaí.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.