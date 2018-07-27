Take the tourist 'Tour de Offaly' with brand new explorer bus service

Why not explore Ireland’s Ancient East and Hidden Heartlands attractions using the Local Link Laois-Offaly bus service.

Commencing on Saturday, July 28, up to the end of September, the bus service will operate across Saturday and Sunday throughout the day giving various options to explore the ‘King’s County’.

With the Offaly Explorer Experience buses, you can hop-on hop-off across 3 different routes and tailor to your own sightseeing itinerary. For the more adventurous why not take in Croghan Hill or Daingean Grand Canal Adventures or enjoy a nice lunch and a stroll around Shannonbridge Marina or Birr Castle to highlight a few options.

For young adventurers, why not pick up an Offaly Passport and visit the sites to collect to your stamps. Whether you be a tourist or a local you can avail of a 1 day or 2 day or just a single ticket to unravel your adventures in Offaly, family tickets and

group discounts available.

You can see some of the routes below:

Offaly Explorer Experience - Check out our new hop-on hop-off bus service around Offaly starting on Saturday 28 July to the end of September, the bus service will operate across Saturday and Sunday throughout the day giving options to explore the 'King's County @LaoisOffaly pic.twitter.com/h6YArX2Z7L — LocalLinkLaoisOffaly (@LaoisOffaly) July 25, 2018

The routes will be operated by Ger Egan and K Buggy Coaches on behalf of Local Link Laois Offaly with the buses on all routes being wheelchair accessible.

Local Link Laois Offaly is funded by the National Transport Authority, under the Rural Transport Programme to promote and support local businesses and provide transport in unmet areas.

For more information on our Offaly Explorer Experience or other services, visit www.locallinklaoisoffaly.ie or check out our Facebook page LocalLinkLaoisOffaly or contact the office Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm on 057 869 2168.

