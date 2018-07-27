Coast Guard unit deployed to rescue in Offaly

A coast guard boat has been involved in a rescue operation in Offaly.

The Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were deployed shortly after midday on Thursday, July 26, and the unit were tasked with a vessel aground just North of Shannonbridge.

The crew had to travel by car from Killaloe with their D.Class rescue boat, before entering the water and returning the vessel to the slipway at Shannonbridge.

No injuries were reported onboard the vessel.

Within 5 minutes, the same unit were sent to a second callout came in warning of a vessel taking on water 2km South of Terryglass on Lough Derg.

Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat from Dromineer and R115 from Shannon Airport were also tasked to the incident.

A Lough Derg Lifeboat reached the casualty vessel and the crew were reported to be safe and well.





