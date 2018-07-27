Tullamore one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country
The hospital has experienced record levels of overcrowding in recent months
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today have revealed that 25 people are now awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital with a total of 50 across all three Midlands hospitals.
There are currently 15 patients on trolleys with a further 10 waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 7 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 13 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today with 26 people awaiting a proper bed at their A&E department.
Nationally today, July 27, 243 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
