'One of life's gentlemen' - Tributes paid as Offaly garda is laid to rest

Tributes have been paid to former Offaly garda and former Foróige chairperson Pat McLoughlin.

The retired garda, originally from Pulronaghane, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo was laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington this morning following funeral mass at Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.

In a statement, Ireland's leading youth organisation Foróige said that they and their members are "greatly saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Pat McLoughlin"

Pat was the current serving Chairperson of Offaly District Council and Club Leader of Durrow Foróige Club, with whom he proudly volunteered for 30 years.

"Pat was one of life’s great gentlemen. He was a passionate advocate of youth development and believed profoundly in the importance of community and voluntary service," the organisation said.

Tom Maher, who volunteered with Pat for 25 years in Durrow Foróige Club said, "Pat was a decent, genuine person. He was a born leader who was truly dedicated to the development of young people in the Durrow/Tullamore area. He was a great friend and mentor to so many of us in Foróige, he made a difference and he will be so very badly missed."

Ann Mullins, Club Leader, Banagher Foróige Club said "Pat was a great role model for volunteers and young people alike, he was the backbone of Foróige in Offaly and will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Foróige and the youth of Ireland, at both National and local levels."

Fr James McKiernan, who volunteered with Ballycumber Foróige Club for many years and served with Pat on Offaly District Council said "Pat’s passing is a great loss to Durrow, Offaly and Foróige nationally. He gave selflessly of his time, energy and passed on great wisdom to the generations of young people who were involved in the Foróige Club."

The young people, volunteers and staff of Foróige would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Pat’s daughter Siobhan and his sons Padraig, Eoghan and Thomas as well as his wider circle of family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

