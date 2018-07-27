Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

There is mixed weather ahead over the coming weekend with sunny spells, showers and more prolonged spells of rain in the Met Eireann forecast.

There'll be further heavy showers overnight on Friday night, heaviest in the east and north later in the night. There'll be clear spells too and drier weather will develop towards Saturday morning in the south and west. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate variable winds becoming westerly in direction and fresh at times.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday, will see sunny spells and scattered showers. Feeling cooler in the fresh, occasionally strong southwest winds with temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees.

Most of the country will be dry at first on Saturday night but heavy rain or showers will move up over the country overnight, with particularly heavy falls possible in the east and southeast in the second half of the night. Lowest temperatures will be between 9 and 13 degrees from north to south and winds will be mainly light to moderate from a variable direction, becoming northwesterly by morning.

According to Met Eireann, there will be further rain on Sunday morning in Ulster but then it will clear away and it will become drier generally for a time in the afternoon, with sunshine and scattered showers through the day, with most frequent showers occurring in the northwest of the country. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees with moderate west to southwest winds.