€2.3 million worth of social houses confirmed for Offaly

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD has confirmed that approval of €2,324,985 has been granted to Offaly County Council to acquire 12 new Social Homes in Frankford, Kilcormac under the Local Authority Housing Acquisitions Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland plan.

This significant funding announcement will allow 12 new modern family homes to be provided to Offaly families.

"This is a very welcome development," Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said.

"This funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the delivery of social housing in County Offaly," she concluded.