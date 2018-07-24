Offaly pub lodges plans to build houses on site

The owners of an Offaly pub have lodged planning permission to reconstruct part of their property and build three houses on adjoining land.

Rhode Inn Ltd intends to apply for permission for development on land adjoining O'Tooles Public House in Rhode Village. Co. Offaly.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the existing single storey lounge/toilets/function room

to side and front of existing building.

Alterations and restorations will then be made to re-locate the ladies and gents toilets.

As well as that, the plans look for permission to build 3 three-bedroom two storey detached private dwellings on adjoining land. The plans would also involve the re-alignment of the existing car park to accommodate the proposed development.

This planning application may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of Offaly County Council during its public opening hours.

A submission or observation in relation to the application may be made in writing to the planning authority on payment of the prescribed fee (€20) within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the date of receipt by the authority of the application.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.