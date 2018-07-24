'Record entries' received for this year's Tullamore Show

With entries for competitions now closed, the organisers of The Tullamore Show have revealed that they have received record entries in several classes. The total prize-fund is an incredible €175,000

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place this year on Sunday, August 12.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is Ireland's premier agricultural event. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions.

It is Ireland's largest one-day show, averaging 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 Trade Stands.