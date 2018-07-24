'Record entries' received for this year's Tullamore Show
JJ Maher splashing around with his families Belgian Blue entry at the Tullamore Show. Picture: Jeff Harvey
With entries for competitions now closed, the organisers of The Tullamore Show have revealed that they have received record entries in several classes. The total prize-fund is an incredible €175,000
The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place this year on Sunday, August 12.
The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show is Ireland's premier agricultural event. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions.
It is Ireland's largest one-day show, averaging 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 Trade Stands.
Competition Entries now closed. Brenda Kiernan Chairperson, wishes to express sincere thanks to all who have entered this year's show and is pleased to announce we have reached record entries in several classes this year. Some sections will accept entries on the day before 9:30am pic.twitter.com/jiwcoC1FhH— Tullamore Show (@tullamoreshow) July 22, 2018
